Ekiti CP Visits Bank Robbery Scene, Orders Probe

The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, CP Ogundare Dare, has ordered that the perpetrators of the bank robbery in Ekiti be trailed, arrested and brought to book.

CP Dare gave the directive on Wednesday when he visited the scene of armed robbery incident at Ikere-Ekiti for an on-the-spot assessment, during which he expressed his displeasure over the ugly incident.

The CP also ordered an investigation as disclosed in a statement issued by the command.

“While commiserating with the family members of those who were fatally affected and wishing those currently receiving treatment in the hospital a quick recovery, the Commissioner calls for calm and implores everyone to go about their lawful businesses as the Command will not rest until the hoodlums are made to face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, the Command’s tactical squads as well as the military who were deployed to the scene immediately information was received, engaged the hoodlums who abandoned the three vehicles and two motorcycles they used for the operation and escaped into the bush.

“The vehicles and motorcycles were recovered to the station.

“The Commissioner enjoins anyone with useful information concerning the identities and/or whereabouts of armed hoodlums to contact following GSM numbers:

√ 08062335577

√ 07031620186

√ 08033470524

√ 07032152150

√ 09064050086.”