News

Ekiti Constitutes Task Force On Fuel Scarcity

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
37
Biodun Oyebanji
Biodun Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has constituted a task force to look into the issue of fuel scarcity in the state.

The task force is to be chaired by Mr Deji Adesokan.

Other members include:
i. Chairman, National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Ekiti State.

ii. Chairman, Ekiti State Petrol Dealers Association.

iii. Representatives of the Commissioner of Police and Director State Security Service.

iv. Chairmen of NLC and TUC.

V. Representatives of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

vi. Director in charge of Ekiti State Petroleum Monitoring Agency.

vii. Representative of Weight and Measurement Unit, Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industries.

viii. Director, Utility Services (GAD), will serve as Secretary to the Task Force.

The Task Force is mandated to commence work immediately.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
37

Related Articles

ICPC

ICPC Secures Conviction Of Two Public Officials For Fraud

3 hours ago

PHOTOS: NEMA Puts Out Fire In Ekiti

3 hours ago

LASTMA Rescues One-Chance Robbery Victim In Lagos

3 hours ago
IGP Usman Baba

IGP Would Never Disregard Court Ruling, Rule Of Law

6 hours ago