Ekiti Begins Second Phase of Palliative Distribution

The Government of Ekiti State, under the leadership of Governor Biodun Oyebanji has initiated the second phase of palliative distribution to support the people of Ekiti State, following the commencement of monthly transfers to indigent citizens.

The consumables distributed in the second phase, including rice and maize, are provided by both the Federal and state governments to alleviate the effects of subsidy removal. These palliatives are intended for the poorest of the poor.

Governor Oyebanji’s administration has also implemented various measures to mitigate the impact of subsidy removal. These measures include a free transport system for teachers and civil servants, as well as a three-month stipend for the impoverished.

The state plans to continue reaching out to its citizens as more batches of palliatives are received from the federal government. Individuals involved in poultry businesses will also receive maize to help them thrive and contribute to economic development.