Ekiti APC Chairman, Two Others Regain Freedom From Kidnappers

All Progressive Congress Chairman of Ekiti State, Mr Paul Omotosho, alongside two others that were recently abducted by unknown hoodlums have regained their freedom and have been reunited with their families.

This breakthrough was made possible through the combined efforts of the Police, other sisters agencies, the local security outfits and the family members as well as the Ekiti State government.

While appreciating the good spirited members of the public for their concern and relentless supports, the Command states that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and are supplying useful information that could lead to the arrest of the prime suspects who are currently at large.

Citizens are implored to be security conscious, vigilant and ensure the prompt reportage of any suspicious person or group of persons observed in their locality to the nearest Police Station or call 08062335577