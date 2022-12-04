Eight Points From Obi’s Manifesto

The Labour Party has released the manifesto of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Below are eight points from the manifesto released on Sunday.

1) Every life will now be sacred. One life, two lives, or hundred lives, no Nigerian life will be lost without swift and deserved punishment. It will be an end to the scenario where an entire village will be massacred in their sleep and not single culprit is arrested to face justice.

2) Uninterrupted Power supply in Federal Universities and Federal Teaching Hospitals.

3) Power Revolution through investment in Solar Systems and Wind Turbines.

4) Implementation of the Orosanye Report to cut cost of governance.

5) Introduction of Hourly Rate Salary Structure as opposed to Monthly Rate Salary Structure and the criminalization of non-payment of workers by both public and private institutions.

6) Introduction of Football and Basketball Leagues in all the States of the Federation through partnership with state governments, to provide employment and for development of talents in those field of sports.

7) Traditional Rulers will be legally recognized as part of a level of government with constitutionally recognized functions.

8] Our Policing System will be restructured into Federal, State and Local Government Police.