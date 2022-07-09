Eid-el-Kabir: Tinubu Urges Muslims To Display True Spirit Of Islam

As Muslim faithful celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has urged them to keep in remembrance the true meaning of this holiday.

He urged them to always strive to conduct “our daily lives in accordance with the clear and beneficial message of this occasion”

This was contained in a statement he personally signed to wish Muslims happy Eid-el-Kabir.

He continued, “May I use this moment of gratitude to extend my sincere greetings to Muslims in Nigeria and around the world as well as to people of other creeds and faiths.

“For His munificent blessings and abiding love for humankind and for assuring us that good shall always triumph over its opposite, we give utmost thanks and express profound gratitude to Almighty Allah SWT. Eid reminds us to place our faith in the compassion and wisdom of Allah and to be obedient to His instructions as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim. By his action, Prophet Ibrahim demonstrated true Islam and submission to Allah. Prophet Ibrahim understood that the ways and commands of Almighty Allah SWT are supremely more life giving and enlightening than the ways of man.

“Thus, as we celebrate Eid, let us use this moment to rededicate ourselves to greater adherence to the spiritually-enriching commands of Almighty Allah SWT. We must show the true spirit of Islam in our lives and not just on these special holidays. The holidays are given to us not merely as special moments to celebrate, but as kind reminders to strive as we must to become the people and nation we are meant to be.

“We face stiff challenges as a nation. Most troubling is the spate of violent attacks on innocent Nigerians. We must take a stand against terror and injustice. These evils lie forever outside our faith. Those who perpetuate such inhumanity do so in opposition to Islam and all that it means.

“To be true Muslims is to adhere to the principles of peace, tolerance, justice, and charity. Our faith asks us to stand against those perpetrating evil and visiting untold misery on others. And we must remain forever obedient to the kind and life-affirming principles of our faith.

“Yes, there are those who seek to bring this nation and Islam into disrepute through their destructive and violent actions. They seek to pit brother against brother, neighbour against neighbour, and religion against religion. They want to break the peaceful order of society. But Allah has placed us here to build a better Nigeria by taking care and seeing all of its inhabitants as our brothers and sisters regardless of ethnicity, faith and region. This we shall do. And no amount of evil or terror from whatever quarter shall stop us from fulfilling what Allah has commanded us to do.

“Thus, I ask you to continue to believe in the excellent nation Nigeria can be. Let us eschew violence and those who cause and sponsor it. Let us not forget the poor and vulnerable among us. Let us demonstrate brotherly concern and compassion and give succour to those unable to help themselves.

“This Eid, we beseech Almighty Allah to protect the weak, feed the poor and give us the courage and wisdom to subdue and defeat those who would seek to hurt the innocent and impair this nation.

“We pray for our gallant soldiers and other security agents who, daily, sacrifice themselves to confront violent evil. Let us also remember President Muhammadu Buhari, our governors and other leaders in our prayers that they might find the wisdom and fortitude to surmount the challenges facing this country that, together, we can enjoy the benefits of a better Nigeria.

“We pray for a greater nation and society where the light of democracy, peace, prosperity and hope shines on and for all of us and the darkness of poverty, violence and hatred is forever banished. We pray that Nigeria shall be faithful and remain true to its great calling and destiny.”