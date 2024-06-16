Eid-el-Kabir: Tinubu Calls for Love, Charity to the Vulnerable

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on Nigerians to show more care for their neighbours and extend charity to all in the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir.

Speaking with journalists after Eid-el-Kabir prayers in Lagos on Sunday, the President said some level of sacrifice will be required to move the nation forward.

“We have been told by the Chief Imam how we can follow the path of sacrifice. The sacrifice required of a good citizen. Citizenship comes with responsibilities. As citizens, what do we need to do to be committed members of our society? Yes, that is sacrifice; loving your country. Loving your neighbours. Sharing what you have with each other. And to always be thankful to Almighty God,” the President said.

In his sermon, the Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Suleiman Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla, who led the prayers, reiterated the need for more love, sacrifice and care for the poor and the vulnerable.

“Our leaders like the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, to mention a few, sacrificed their knowledge, wealth, sweat, and even life, to the growth and development of the country we call ours today. All their activities and actions were geared towards nation-building.

“We must therefore ensure that their sacrifices are not in vain. It is incumbent on us to follow their footsteps to ensure that this nation, Nigeria, continues to grow in leaps and bounds,” he said.

The Chief Imam of Lagos urged citizens to pray that God Almighty grants the President the strength and wisdom to deliver on his vision for a better and prosperous nation.