Eid-el-Kabir: Police Ban Durbar Activities in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has placed a ban on Durbar activities throughout the state for the upcoming Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.

According to the command, the measure is taken as a result of series of security reports obtained and wide consultations made with relevant security stakeholders to ensure the safety of the larger community.

“The Command congratulates Muslim faithfuls for witnessing the Eid-El-Kabir period. Happy Sallah in advance,” a terse statement issued partly read.

The decision to ban Durbar activities may not be unconnected to the crisis rocking the Kano Emirate.

Concise News reported that Ado Bayero was a few weeks ago dethroned as the Emir of Kano by Governor Abba Yusuf who reinstated Muhammad Lamido who was dethroned a few years ago by former governor or Abdullahi Ganduje.

However, some court judgements secured have created a situation that sees Bayero still clinging to the Emir title.

At the moment, Bayero occupies the Emir’s residence in Nasarawa while the palace is occupied by Lamido.