Eid-el-Kabir: PDP Urges Unity, Faith in God

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir to strengthen their dependence in God’s unfailing mercies and reinforce unity, love, brotherly care, mutual respect and sense of patriotism in all their dealings.

According to the party, that this is the only way Nigeria and its citizens can survive the harrowing economic hardship and life-discounting realities prevalent in the country in the last nine years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administrations “which have worsened due to the ill-conceived and ill-implemented policies of the APC Governments.”

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

The statement partly read, “It is apparent that majority of Nigerians have completely lost confidence in the rudderless and insensitive APC government which has failed to articulate any clear-cut, development-oriented policy direction that is geared towards guaranteeing the security and economic wellbeing of the people, leading to despondency and uncertainty.

“The public sense of absence of governance under the APC is evident with Nigerians now taking over the primary duties of government as they source and fund their own security and critical infrastructure of electricity, education, healthcare, roads, food production among others while resources allocated for such projects are being recklessly looted, squandered and frittered by corrupt APC leaders.

“The ill-implemented and abrupt removal of fuel subsidy, floating of the Naira, hike in electricity tariff and imposition of multiple taxes without corresponding tangible policy or programme directed to cushion the consequential high costs further confirm that the APC administration is disconnected with the realities of life in Nigeria.

“It is particularly depressing that millions of Nigerians are observing a ceremony as significant as Eid-el-Kabir in frustration as many cannot afford to celebrate with their loved ones because of extreme hardship occasioned by the insensitive policies of the APC government.

“Our Party is concerned that the condition in Nigeria under the APC has become very precarious with the growing public agitation over hunger and high cost of living in the country.

“The PDP again calls on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently restore hope by listening to Nigerians and taking a second look at the policies that are suffocating life in Nigeria.

“Mr. President should also take a decisive step to end profligacy and corruption in the administration, recover stolen funds by APC leaders and channel such towards projects that have direct bearing to the wellbeing of the citizens.

“The PDP however urges Nigerians not to despair over the failures of the APC but continue to be their brother’s keeper and use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to further reach out, share and care for one another in love and hope.

“The PDP prays for the nation and wishes Nigerians happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration.”