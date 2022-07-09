Eid-el-Kabir: PDP Urges Hope, Selflessness

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congratulates Nigerians, particularly the Muslim Community on the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, urging them to use the occasion to pray for Nigeria as well as strengthen their trust in the Almighty Allah and keep hope alive despite the prevailing economic, social and security challenges confronting our nation.

The PDP is disturbed that many families are observing Eid-el-Kabir in tears and agony of mass killings and terrorism, many more have been impoverished that they cannot afford to celebrate, while others live in fear and cannot travel to celebrate with their loved ones, all due to the failures of the current administration.

Our Party however urges Nigerians not to allow the sufferings they face at this time to make them lose sight of the lessons and blessings of Eid-el-Kabir; the call for obedience, trust, selflessness and submission to the Will and Command of the Almighty Allah in all our dealings.

The occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir presents us with the opportunity to reawaken the virtues of selflessness as well as to share, show love and care for one another especially the less privileged, the weak, the broken-hearted including victims of the mindless acts of terrorism in our country.

The party urges those behind the killings and terrorism to have a rethink and end their dastardly acts as well as release all those in their captivity.

The PDP however charges the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government to end its lethargic approach to issues and seek help to tackle terrorism, address the worsening economic, social and health situations, revamp our productive sector and among others, attend to the crisis in our education sector so that our students in public universities can return to their studies.

The PDP felicitates with Nigerians and wishes a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration.