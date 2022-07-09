Eid-el-Kabir: MC Oluomo Urges Motorists To Drive With Caution

The Chairman, Lagos State Motor Parks Management Committee, Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has urged motorists across the state to drive with caution as the world celebrate this year Eid-el-Kabir.

Akinsanya while emphasising safety in driving, calls on the members and drivers to shun drinking and driving and all other hard drugs that could cause road accidents while on steering.

He said; “as we celebrate this year Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, I urge all motorists in the state to drive with utmost caution as we have always advocated. Cautious driving safes lives and enables one to reap the fruit of ones labour, let’s be careful and cautious in our driving activities. You must avoid drinking and driving, you must also shun all form of hard drugs while driving, hard drugs kill, so avoid it. Reckless driving kills, please let’s avoid it.”

The Motor Parks Chairman said only a living soul will be able to celebrate hence, he stated that all efforts will put in place to sensitise drivers and other motorists on need to be cautious while driving.