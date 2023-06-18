Eid-el-Kabir: Look Out For New Moon, Sultan Tells Muslims

The President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has issued a directive to Muslims to begin the search for the new moon of Dhul-Hijjah 1444 AH on Sunday.

In a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs at the Sultanate Council in Sokoto, it was explained that Dhul-Hijjah is the twelfth and final month of the Islamic calendar. During this month, Muslims embark on the annual pilgrimage (Hajj) and celebrate the festival of Eid-el-Kabir.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Sunday 18th June, which is equivalent to 29th day of Dhul-Qadah shall be the day to look for the new moon of Dhul-Hijjah 1444 AH,” the statement said.

Muslims are urged to commence the search for the new moon on Sunday and report its sighting to the nearest District or village Head, who will then communicate the information to the Sultan.

The statement concluded with a prayer for Allah’s assistance in enabling all Muslims to fulfill their religious obligations dutifully.