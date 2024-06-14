Eid-el-Kabir: Lagos Govt Urge Residents to Protect Environment

Ahead of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, the Lagos State Government on Friday appealed to residents to continue to maintain a cleaner environment.

According to the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, residents should make the protection of the environment a priority during and after the salah celebration.

The commissioner reminded residents that a lot of wastes would be generated during the festivities which must be disposed properly after bagging and placement at designated points for pick by PSP operators.

“We must continue to police our environment, avoid littering our surroundings and drainages with wastes, avoid dumping of wastes on road medians, kerbs, open spaces, and road setbacks with assurance that our Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) officials are still committed to a cleaner Lagos and would be on duty throughout the holiday” he emphasized.

He said that the present administration is at the fore front of the continous campaign for a healthier, safer, cleaner and flood free environment, encouraging residents to desist from acts that could have negative impacts on the environment.

His words: “It important for all residents to continually maintain safety protocols, we must always ensure that we handle waste in the most appropriate way, ensure good personal hygiene practices, ensure proper environmental sanitation amongst others in order to avoid Cholera breakout in the state “.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner reminded Lagosians that the Law against street trading is still in force, stressing that the State Government would not tolerate any form of street trading which includes display of rams on major highways, road medians, walkways, lay-byes, gardens and parks across the State.

He said that while it is not unusual for traders to take advantage of the season to market and sell rams, this must be done in designated markets without defacing the state’s aesthetics or creating traffic bottlenecks.

He thereafter wished all Muslim faithfuls a happy Sallah celebrations and happy holidays.