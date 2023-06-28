Eid-el-Kabir: Imbibe Love, Obedience, NBA President Urges Muslims

The President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, SAN, has felicitated the Muslim Ummah, particularly Muslim Lawyers and members of the Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria (MULAN) on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

Eid el Adha is an instructive celebration and its teachings of faith, sacrifice, humility, love and obedience should not be lost on us all. The NBA President, therefore, urged Nigerians to imbibe these lessons.

Mr. Maikyau, while praying for the peace and progress of the nation, reiterates the NBA’s commitment to continue holding government to account on its promises to Nigerians.