Eid-el-Kabir: FG Declares Wednesday, Thursday Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday June 28th and Thursday June 29th 2023 public holidays in commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, the Federal Government heartily felicitated the Muslim Ummah worldwide on the occasion.

“In the spirit of this special occasion, during which we commemorate the great virtues of obedience, sacrifice and faith as exemplified by Prophet Ibraheem (Peace of Allah be upon him), Muslims, and indeed all Nigerians are enjoined to make sacrifices for the growth and development of our communities and our great country, Nigeria.

“We are hopeful that the prayers and sacrifices that come with this great celebration as well as the message of Eid-el-Kabir will bring about peace, unity and progress in Nigeria. Happy Eid-el-Kabir to all Nigerians!” the statement read in part.