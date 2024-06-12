Eid-el-Kabir: Ekiti to Patronize Local Cattle, Ram Sellers

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has again directed that cattle sellers in the state should be the sole suppliers of rams for coming festival.

Oyebanji gave the directive as part of his administration’s commitment to the local content policy aimed at empowering local businesses in the state.

The directive was disclosed by the Secretary to the State Government, Habibat Adubiaro, during a meeting with cattle sellers at the Adere cattle market in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday.

Dr Adubiaro said the directive was in line with the administration’s policy of patronizing local businesses, adding that the effort is aimed at boosting the state’s economy through support for local entrepreneurs.

“We are here this morning as directed by His Excellency, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who believes that the re-engineering of the economy value of Ekiti should go round the people and that is why he said this year again, our people should be patronized, they should be the sole suppliers of the rams. That’s why he sent us here to tell you that you are the ones that would supply all the rams that will be given to our people, the Muslims in Ekiti for the Ileya festival”, she said.

It is recalled that the Governor, last year mandated government at all levels to patronised local cattle sellers in the state, Dr. Adubiaro said it is a precedence the Governor has set to encourage the private sector, enhance competitiveness of local businesses and reduce the state’s reliance on external suppliers.

She explained that all the rams that the state government intends to give out to Muslims in the state would be purchased and supplied locally.

While assuring them that the Oyebanji led-administration remains committed to ensuring a robust local economy that can withstand external economic pressures by championing local patronage to build self-sufficiency and prosperous Ekiti State, the SSG called on all residents and businesses in the state to follow suit by consistently supporting the local enterprises.

Responding on behalf of the cattle sellers association, Alhaji Alani Yakubu thanked the Governor for patronizing them since coming on board as governor of the state. He expressed optimism about potential increase in sales during the ileya festival.

He opined that patronage from the government would not only provide a substantial boost for their business but also stimulate local economy and foster a supportive environment for small and medium enterprises