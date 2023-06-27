Eid-el-Kabir: Don’t Forget Essence Of Season, Akpabio Tells Muslims

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has felicitated Muslims in Nigeria on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

In his message to Nigerians, Akpabio urged them not to forget the essence of the season which underscores submission to the will of the Almighty God.

He said, “I most happily join Nigerians, particularly the Muslim Ummah, in celebrating this year’s Sallah festival.

“I especially rejoice with our dear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he celebrates the first Eid-el-Kabir as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I also congratulate the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on the occasion of the celebrations of an important pillar of Islam.

“As we join our Muslim brethren to observe this day, the essence of the season which underscores our submission to the will of the Almighty God and the importance of sacrifice in our daily life should not be lost on us.

“I salute the resilience and patriotism of Nigerians in the face of the current challenges facing our nation. We should all see it as part of the process of nation building.

“In just a few weeks since his inauguration, President Tinubu has taken some bold steps which have been globally acclaimed as being in the right direction.

“Even though the measures bring with them some inconveniences, I earnestly appeal to fellow Nigerians to look at the larger picture of the expected outcomes, be patient with the new government and give it their full support to take Nigeria out of the woods.

The 10th National Assembly will do its utmost to provide President Tinubu-led government complementary support through necessary legislative interventions for the benefit of Nigerians.

“We will, in the process, ensure inclusivity, fairness and justice for Nigerians through legislations.

“I wish you all a happy celebrations.”