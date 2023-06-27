Eid-el-Kabir: Acting IGP Promises Enhanced Security Measures

Commitment to Crime Prevention and Public Safety

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Police Force to combat crimes and ensure improved public safety across the country. The IGP assures the general public of sustained efforts in tackling criminal activities and emphasizes the importance of robust and responsive policing in preparation for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Security Architecture to Safeguard Festivities

The IGP has directed Commissioners of Police (CPs) in all states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), along with their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), to configure the security architecture in their respective areas of responsibility. This proactive measure aims to enhance policing capabilities and ensure adequate security throughout the Eid-el-Kabir festivities and beyond. The deployment of human and operational assets, including confidence building and crime prevention patrols, will be implemented to safeguard major highways, residential areas, industrial zones, places of worship, public spaces, and critical national infrastructure.

Collaboration and Service Delivery for National Security

The Inspector-General of Police emphasizes the importance of collaboration and synergy with relevant groups, associations, sectors, and other security agencies. By harnessing all available assets, the Police Force aims to enhance service delivery and stabilize general security within the nation. The IGP extends warm greetings to Muslim faithful and wishes them a happy and peaceful Sallah celebration.

With these measures in place, the Nigerian Police Force strives to instill confidence in the public and create an environment of safety and security during the festive period. The IGP emphasizes the importance of disciplined and professional conduct among personnel, ensuring the respect for fundamental rights while fulfilling their responsibilities with decorum and alertness.

As Nigerians prepare to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, the Police Force remains steadfast in its mission to protect and serve, fostering peace and harmony throughout the country. The assurance provided by the Inspector-General of Police reflects the dedication and commitment of law enforcement agencies in ensuring the welfare and security of all citizens.