Eid-el-Fitr: Gov Bello Greets Muslims, Prays For End To Insecurity

As Muslim ummah celebrate Eid-el-Fitr across the globe, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has encouraged the people to embrace peace.

Governor Sani Bello stated this shortly after observing the two rakka’at prayer at the Lapai Eid Praying Ground in Lapai local government council area of the state.

He said that the people should be mindful of happenings in their domains, especially with present security challenges.

“My Sallah message to the people is that of peace and for the people to be very conscious of what is happening”, he said.

He also urged everyone to be mindful and watchful of their neighbours.

The Governor hoped that the benefit and blessings accompanied by this year’s Ramadan will bring an end to the security challenges in some parts of the country.

His Royal Highness, the Emir of Lapai, Alhaji Tafida Umar Bago III, top government functionaries including cabinet members were among the congregants on the Eid Praying ground

The Deputy Chief Imam of Lapai, Alhaji Hassan Baba who earlier delivered the sermon with a call on the people to love each other, led the two rakka’at prayer.

A brief reception was held for the Governor and his entourage at the Emir place after the Eid prayer.