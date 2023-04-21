Eid-el-fitr: DSS Arrests Two On Mission To Deliver Arms For Attack In North

The Department of State Services has arrested two suspected gunmen in Kano.

The agency disclosed that the suspects were in transit to deliver arms for a planned attack in a state in the north.

It said two AK-47 assault rifles, two empty AK47 magazines, one red boxer motorcycle, and a sack with tubers of yam in which the guns were concealed were recovered from them.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services, National Headquarters, Abuja, Peter Afunanya.

The statement read in part, “The suspects were in transit to deliver the arms for a planned attack in one of the states in northern Nigeria. This development underscores the need for citizens to be extra vigilant and report any unusual or suspicious movements, persons, or acts to the security agencies nearest to them. Operators and patrons of fun, hospitality and tourism centres are enjoined to be cautious during the festive periods. They should scale up measures to ensure the safety of their facilities.

‘However, the Service wishes the Muslim faithful peaceful and joyous Eid al-fitr celebrations. It pledges to work with sister agencies and other stakeholders to emplace adequate security during and after the events.”