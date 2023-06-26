Eid-e;-Kabir: FRSC Launches Special Operations In Ogun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, has taken proactive measures to ensure safe and smooth travels during the upcoming EID-EL-KABIR celebration.

The special operations, which commenced on Monday, June 26, 2023, and will continue until July 1, 2023, aim to prevent the chaotic situations often witnessed on the roads during festive periods.

Comprehensive Deployment of Personnel and Equipment for Safe Travels

To achieve their objectives, the FRSC has deployed a total of two thousand (2000) personnel, including Regular and Special Marshals, to critical corridors across Ogun State.

This significant personnel deployment will enable effective monitoring and enforcement of traffic regulations during the festive season.

In addition, the FRSC has equipped its operations with essential resources. These include 32 patrol vehicles, 7 advanced life support ambulances, 7 motorbikes, 4 heavy-duty tow trucks, and breathalyzers for testing drivers suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

These operational resources will ensure a visible presence and swift response to any traffic distress.

Motorists Urged to Adhere to Traffic Rules for a Smooth Journey

As part of their public enlightenment campaign, the FRSC has emphasized the importance of motorists adhering to traffic rules and regulations.

Motorists planning to travel during this period are advised to plan their journeys in advance, ensure their vehicles are in good condition through regular servicing, and pay special attention to construction zones where traffic may be diverted.

CC IBRAHIM, the FRSC Ogun Ag Sector Commander, has appealed to motorists to exhibit responsible driving behavior, considering the safety of other road users and obeying traffic rules.

It is crucial for all motorists to understand that any violation of traffic rules may be treated as dangerous driving and could lead to prosecution.

To further assist motorists, the FRSC will provide timely traffic updates to guide them in making informed decisions and having a seamless travel experience.

Additionally, the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM Abuja will broadcast traffic information, which can also be streamed online for convenience.