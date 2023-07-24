Egungun Festival: Oyo Police Deploy Security Measures, Warns Against Chaos

The Oyo State Police Command has concluded plans to effectively secure residents amd good citizens alike following the “lift order” on Egungun Festivities by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Sen.Lekan Balogun,CFR,Alli Okunmade II.

In furtherance, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Adebola Hamzat, has ordered the immediate deployment and marshalling of Command’s operational, intelligence and tactical assets towards the overall success of the event.

This was disclosed in a statement 8ssued by the command on Monday.

The statement continued, “In the same direction, residents shall witness high octane patrols, intelligence led stop and search and technology enhanced surveillance duties during the build-up to the commencement of the next phase of the festivities.

“While assuring the general public to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment or molestation, the Oyo State Police Command warns against breaching the relative tranquility enjoyed in the State by agents of mischief.

“The Command further advises Parents, Guardians and leaders of influence in the Soceity to prevail on their Children,Wards and Proteges against being used by criminal elements to distrupt the processions in a bid to create panic and blood-letting as heavy sanctions would be meted out on any one found culpable in accordance with relevant laws.”