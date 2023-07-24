News

Egungun Festival: Oyo Police Deploy Security Measures, Warns Against Chaos

Anthony Adeniyi48 mins ago
2
Police

The Oyo State Police Command has concluded plans to effectively secure residents amd good citizens alike following the “lift order” on Egungun Festivities by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Sen.Lekan Balogun,CFR,Alli Okunmade II.

In furtherance, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Adebola Hamzat, has ordered the immediate deployment and marshalling of Command’s operational, intelligence and tactical assets towards the overall success of the event.

This was disclosed in a statement 8ssued by the command on Monday.

The statement continued, “In the same direction, residents shall witness high octane patrols, intelligence led stop and search and technology enhanced surveillance duties during the build-up to the commencement of the next phase of the festivities.

“While assuring the general public to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment or molestation, the Oyo State Police Command warns against breaching the relative tranquility enjoyed in the State by agents of mischief.

“The Command further advises Parents, Guardians and leaders of influence in the Soceity to prevail on their Children,Wards and Proteges against being used by criminal elements to distrupt the processions in a bid to create panic and blood-letting as heavy sanctions would be meted out on any one found culpable in accordance with relevant laws.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi48 mins ago
2

Related Articles

Cinematographer, Three Others Jailed For Cybercrime in Kwara

58 mins ago

How Man Killed Tricyclist, Stole ‘Keke’ On Adamawa

1 hour ago
Police

Police Commence Application Into 10th Regular Course Cadet Degree

1 hour ago
LASU

LASU Begins First Semester Exams Monday

2 days ago