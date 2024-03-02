Eguavoen Becomes Super Eagles Interim Coach

The Nigerian Football Federation has announced the appointment of former footballer, Austin Eguavoen, as the new interim coach of the Super Eagles.

Eguavoen’s appointment followed the resignation of Jose Peseiro who led the Eagles to the final of the just concluded African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The NFF said, “Augustine Eguavoen steps in as Super Eagles interim coach.

“He will be assisted by Finidi George who also worked with Jose Peseiro.”

More to follow…