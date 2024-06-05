EFCC Withdraws Naira Abuse Suit Against Cubana Chief Priest

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ruled in favor of celebrity bartender Pascal Okechukwu, widely known as Cubana Chief Priest, after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed a motion to discontinue its case against him.

The court’s decision follows discussions between both parties to reach a settlement. During a hearing on May 2, defense counsel Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN) informed the court that settlement talks were underway, leading to an adjournment until June 5 for a settlement report.

On Wednesday, however, the defense requested another adjournment, and the case has now been rescheduled for June 25.

Cubana Chief Priest faced accusations of tampering with N500 denomination funds during a social event, allegedly violating the Central Bank Act of 2007. He was arraigned on April 17 on a three-count charge related to Naira abuse.

The court’s ruling effectively ends the legal proceedings against Okechukwu, pending further developments in the ongoing settlement discussions.