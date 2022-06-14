EFCC Warns Girl-Child Against Cybercrime

The Chairman EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, on June 14, 2022, charged the girl-child to be cyber responsible. He stated this during a 3-day ICT Advocacy and Empowerment Outreach to mark the 2022 International Girls in ICT Day held at the National Center for Women Development, Abuja.

Bawa, who spoke through a staff of the Cybercrime Section, ASE II Kosisochukwu Ejiofor urged the girls to strive to make positive impact in the ICT sector and use the cyberspace to contribute to the growth and development of their environment.

She warned them of the dangers of involving in cybercrime and enlightened them on various ways they might fall prey to cyber criminals.

“Don’t visit unknown websites and don’t talk to strangers online. Don’t send nude pictures to anyone and don’t receive same from anyone”, she said.