Headline

EFCC Uncovers Religious Sect Laundering Money for Terrorists

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
62
EFCC
EFCC officials

Ola Olukoyede, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has said a religious sect in Nigeria launders money for terrorists.

Olukoyede also accused another religious body of protecting a money launderer whose money the anti-graft agency traced to the organisation’s bank account.

The EFCC boss made the revelation on Wednesday at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, during a one-day dialogue on “Youth, Religion, and the Fight against Corruption.”

Olukoyede said, “A religious sect in this country had been found to be laundering money for terrorists.”

Earlier, he noted, “We were able to trace some laundered money to a religious organisation, and when we apporached the religious organisation about it and we were carrying out our investigation, we got a restraining order stopping us from carrying out our investigation.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
62

Related Articles

Lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor and IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu

Kanu’s Lawyer, Ejiofor, Alleges Assassination Plot, Fingers Emeka Offor

6 hours ago
Bashir Ahmad, Peter Obi

Bashir Ahmad Hails Presidency for Snubbing Obi’s Attacks

14 hours ago
Tinubu, Atiku

Tinubu Fires Back, Says Atiku Still Nursing Electoral Defeat

14 hours ago
Lagos State

Lagos Moves Against Buildings Used for Unapproved Purposes

14 hours ago