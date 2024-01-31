EFCC Uncovers Religious Sect Laundering Money for Terrorists

Ola Olukoyede, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has said a religious sect in Nigeria launders money for terrorists.

Olukoyede also accused another religious body of protecting a money launderer whose money the anti-graft agency traced to the organisation’s bank account.

The EFCC boss made the revelation on Wednesday at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, during a one-day dialogue on “Youth, Religion, and the Fight against Corruption.”

Olukoyede said, “A religious sect in this country had been found to be laundering money for terrorists.”

Earlier, he noted, “We were able to trace some laundered money to a religious organisation, and when we apporached the religious organisation about it and we were carrying out our investigation, we got a restraining order stopping us from carrying out our investigation.