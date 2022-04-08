EFCC To Work With Real Estate Operators To Sanitize The Sector

The Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 reiterated the Commission’s resolve to work with the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, REDAN, in sanitizing the real estate sector.

He stated this when the President of REDAN, Dr. Aliyu Oroji Wammako paid him a Courtesy Visit at the Commission’s headquarters, Jabi, Abuja.

Bawa also promised that the EFCC will support REDAN in ensuring that the proposed Real Estate Regulation and Development Bill is passed to help in sanitizing the sector.

“I want to assure you that we are going to support you, we are going to talk to all the people that need to be spoken to, after we have reviewed the law itself to see whether there are one or two things that we need to add, that will help you in strengthening the provisions before it is transmitted to the President for assent,” he said.