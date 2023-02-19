EFCC Speaks On Raiding Tinubu’s House, Recovering N400bn

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has dismissed a report circulating in the social media, claiming that its operatives raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming presidential elections.

The report also stated that the operatives recovered a humongous sum of N400billion during the raid.

“The Commission wishes to state that no such operation was carried out by the EFCC. The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news,” the EFCC said in a statement signed by Wilson Uwujaren, its Head, Media and Publicity.