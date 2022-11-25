News

EFCC Secures 3328 Convictions in 11 Months – Bawa

Anthony Adeniyi16 hours ago
Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Abdulrasheed Bawa on Thursday, November 24, 2022, disclosed that the Commission has secured 3328 convictions so far in the course of the year.

He made this disclosure in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, while declaring open a one-day Training Workshop on Financial Crimes Reporting for Journalists, in the Niger Delta area of Nigeria.

According to him, the EFCC has secured 3328 convictions as at November 18, 2022 and got the court to forfeit the sum of N755million recovered from a former Accountant- General of the Federation, three luxury properties from Colonel Bello Fadile( retd), former aide to former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

“We also secured interim forfeiture of 40 assets in Nigeria, United States of America, London and Dubai belonging to former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Two weeks earlier, another court issued a final forfeiture order of two properties within Abuja belonging to Diezani Alison- Madueke, former minister of petroleum resources.

These are just a few of the assets recovered for the Federal Government of Nigeria alone. From January to November 18, 2022, EFCC has recorded 3328 convictions”

