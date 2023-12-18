EFCC Says Convicted Victor Odeh is 19 Not Minor

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has dispelled rumours that a convicted fraudster, Victor Oche Odeh, is a minor.

The rumours also alleged that the convict has attained the Guinness World Records for being the youngest fraudster to be convicted.

However, the EFCC, in a statement on Monday, said Odeh was 19 when he was convicted by Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court on July 21, 2023.

The stateemnt read in part, “Odeh, 19, was among five undergraduates convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment each, after pleading guilty to a one-count separate charge bordering on internet fraud. The other convicts are: Chidebere Stanley Opara (a.k.a. Avail Hollywood), Manasseh Sefa Ephraim (a.k.a. Felicia_dannyyels), Chukwukere Obinna Paul (a.k.a. Shaun Lee) and Enyogu Etim Ekpo (a.k.a. Henry Wilson, Jasdav7).

“In a Press Release of the EFCC, dated July 11, 2023, the ages of all the convicts, including Odeh’s, were not stated. For the purpose of clarity, Odeh is 19 years old. All the false narratives being bandied about in some section of the social media that he is seven years old should be ignored. The EFCC did not “parade” the convict, and is not a court of law that rightfully convicted him.

“Facts are sacred. Information about the offence, prosecution, conviction and sentence of Odeh is on all social media platforms of the EFCC. The public is enjoined to ignore any hoopla connected to his conviction.”