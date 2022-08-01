EFCC Return N3.7m to UK-Based Fraud Victim

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has returned a sum of N3.7million recovered from fraudsters to the victim, 72-year-old Ms Judith Edewor who is based in the United Kingdom.

Making the presentation on Thursday July 28, 2022, in Benin, Edo State, the Zonal Commander, Usman Muktar, said, “The Commission will continue to discharge its duties professionally, ensure that fraudsters are brought to book and victims of fraud are restituted where possible”.

A draft of N2 million was presented to John Uwanogho, brother to Edewor. The Commission had earlier presented a draft of N1.7million to the victim.

The Zonal Commander who was represented by Usman Zakari, Head, Bank Fraud Section, said the Commission will not rest on its laurels in its efforts to rid the society of fraudsters.

Uwanogho commended the Commission for bringing succour to his sister.

Edewor was defrauded after she joined a religious group which claimed it was into charity through social media. She was later hoodwinked into sending money for a non-existent investment scheme.

The retiree said she was pressured to borrow £4000 to add to the £1000 she had saved, which she sent to the fake charity.

Investigation revealed that the fraudster who presented ‘herself’ as a prophetess in order to defraud Edewor, turned out to be a man.

He has confessed to the crime and would be arraigned in court soon.