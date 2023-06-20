EFCC Receives Ortom At Makurdi Office

Former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, is currently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Makurdi.

He was invited by the anti-graft agency for questioning regarding an ongoing investigation into alleged financial misappropriation during his tenure as a government official.

Ortom voluntarily arrived at the Makurdi zonal office of the EFCC, situated on Alor Gordon Street, promptly at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, in response to the invitation.

The EFCC’s decision to invite Ortom stems from the need to clarify and gather information related to the alleged financial misconduct that occurred during his time in office.

The anti-graft agency is dedicated to ensuring transparency and accountability in public service and is committed to investigating cases of financial irregularities.

