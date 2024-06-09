EFCC Raids Ondo Nightclubs, Arrests 127 Suspected Internet Fraudsters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has conducted a raid on nightclubs in Akure, Ondo State, resulting in the arrest of 127 individuals suspected of internet fraud. The operation took place early on Saturday morning, following intelligence reports received by the anti-graft agency.

Among those apprehended were a groom-to-be and his friend, as reported by the DAILY POST. The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, revealed that the alleged fraudsters were participating in an event dubbed the “Yahoo Party.”

Oyewale also addressed rumors about injuries during the operation, clarifying that no soldiers were harmed. The suspects are currently in custody in Ibadan, where they are undergoing profiling and further investigation.

He said: “The alleged internet fraudsters were arrested in an early morning sting operation at a “Yahoo Party” held simultaneously at Signature and Abah Clubs on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Akure, Ondo State.

“They were supposed to hold the party on Wednesday, and when they found out that we knew about it, they moved it to Saturday.

“The arrest was a result of diligent operation, and we had followed them carefully before we eventually went for the arrest. They will be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.”