EFCC Quizzes 11 Suspected Oil Thieves in Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, commenced an investigation of 11 suspected oil thieves and an ocean-going vessel, MFT Trade Wind, handed over to the Commission by the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base, FOB, FORMOSO, Brass, Bayelsa State.

The suspects and vessel were arrested for alleged illegal dealing in petroleum products.

The suspects were arrested by the Navy on February 7, 2024, around Fish Town, Rivers State while on board MFT Trade Wind, laden with about 40,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil, (AGO).

The naval handing over officer, Navy Captain Murtala Aminu Rogo disclosed that MFT Trade Wind was arrested by FOB FORMOSO on February 7, 2024, around Brass offshore for alleged involvement in illegal bunkering. He also said that the vessel was supplying some of its contents to other vessels at sea. He further stated that, upon the arrest of MFT Trade Wind, samples of its content were collected for laboratory evaluation which proved that it was laden with illegally refined AGO.

According to him, “the activity of the 11 suspected oil thieves and MFT Trade Wind is an act of economic sabotage which the Nigerian Navy has sworn not to condone”.

Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE II Salim Abubakar, who received the suspects and the vessel on behalf of the EFCC, commended the Navy for its collaboration with the EFCC, assuring that the suspects and the exhibits would be subjected to further investigation and possible prosecution.