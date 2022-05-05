EFCC Presents Two More Witnesses Against Fake Army General

The trial of one Bolarinwa Abiodun, a self-professed Army General on a 13-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence, forgery of documents, and possession of documents containing false pretence to the tune of N266, 500,000 continued on May 4, 2022 before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, with the EFCC presenting two more witnesses against him.

The defendant, whose bail was on April 25, 2022 refused by the court, is being prosecuted by the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC on offences contrary to Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act 2006; Section 363 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 and Section 6 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act No 14 of 2006, respectively.

He was first arraigned on April 11, 2022 and he pleaded “not guilty” to all the charges.

