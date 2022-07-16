Entertainment

EFCC Presents More Evidence Against Naira Marley, Trial Adjourned Till Sept 26

Anthony Adeniyi17 hours ago
8
Naira Marley
Naira Marley

The trial of Azeez Fashola also known as Naira Marley continued today, July 15, 2022, before Justice I. Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos with a prosecuting witness, Dein Whyte, an operative of the EFCC continuing his evidence even as the court dismissed the defendant’s objection to the forensic evidence earlier presented by the witness.

Fashola is standing trial on an 11-count charge bordering on credit card fraud brought against him by the EFCC.

At the last sitting on June 9, 2022, the defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo SAN had objected to the witness’s opinion on the forensic evidence linking the defendant to credit card fraud. He had argued that only the court could make pronouncements on the defendant’s culpability, not an investigator.

At the resumed trial today, Justice Oweibo delivered a short ruling in which he dismissed the defence’s objection. “It is the duty of the law enforcement agency or Police, charging a person to court to investigate if the defendant committed the crime or not. The investigator must be able to link the defendant to the commission of the crime. The prosecutor must have made up his mind as to the involvement of the defendant before bringing the case to court. I do not agree that the prosecution has declared the defendant guilty”, the Judge ruled.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi17 hours ago
8

Related Articles

Actor Kenneth Okonkwo Dumps APC, Says I’m Obi-centric Now

2 days ago
Olajide Adediran aka Jandor And Funke Akindele

My 20 Million Social Media Followers Will Vote For Me To Be Deputy Gov – Funke Akindele

2 days ago

After 14 IVFs, Miscarriages, Alao-Akala’s Daughter-in-law Welcomes Twins

2 days ago
Baba Ijesha, Yomi Fabiyi

Baba Ijesha Not Found Guilt On All Sexual Assault Charges – Yomi Fabiyi

2 days ago