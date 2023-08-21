EFCC, NCS Vow To Fight Illegal Mining In Oyo, Osun

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Oyo State Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service have firmly committed to collaborating in addressing the issue of illicit mining operations within the state.

This determination was affirmed on Thursday, August 17, 2023, during a meeting between the Acting Zonal Commander of the EFCC in Ibadan, ACE I Halima Mustafa Rufa’u, and the Oyo/Osun State Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Babajide Jaiyeoba.

Rufa’u, expressing her appreciation for the warm reception she received, expressed her concern regarding the detrimental impact that unlawful activities of unauthorized solid mineral operators in the region have on the nation’s overall economic advancement.

“I am glad to be here today on this familiarization visit but more importantly, this visit offers an opportunity to deliberate on how best to tackle the menace of illegal mining in Oyo, Osun and Ekiti States.

“It saddens me to see that our natural resources that should have been used to develop our country, build good health facilities, alleviate poverty, improve our educational system, etc. are being mismanaged by unscrupulous individuals for their personal gains.

“But the EFCC is undeterred by the antics of corrupt individuals who are benefiting from the illegal mining operations and will ensure that extant laws against illegal miners are enforced,” she said.

She emphasized the need for a stronger and more extensive partnership and coordination between the EFCC and the Nigeria Customs Service.

Responding, Comptroller Babajide Jaiyeoba conveyed his gratitude to the Commander for her visit and lauded the pivotal contributions of the EFCC in combatting illegal mining activities and cybercrime within the state.

He conveyed his belief in the capabilities of both agencies to effectively confront these challenges directly.

“This visit is coming at the right time, when there is an increase in illegal mining activities in the State but I can assure you that the fight will be won given the fact that both organizations are willing and ready to partner against the illegal activities”, the Comptroller said.