EFCC Nabs 17 In Enugu Internet Fraud Bust

In a targeted operation carried out by the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), 17 individuals suspected of engaging in internet fraud were apprehended in Enugu on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

The identities of the arrested suspects are as follows: Okechukwu Emmanuel Onah, Ezuma Emmanuel Nnaemezie, Onodugo Godfrey Oji, Ojioche Miracle Nzesinachi, Okii Nnaemezie Emmanuel, Ojioche Tochukwu Collins, Usulor Chukwudi Reuben, Thadeus Ebuka Jude, Okoloeze Chibuzor Emmanuel, Ani Francis Chinaza, Ani Arinze Daniel, and Amos Obasi Ozoemena. Additionally, Ani Moses Nnamdi, Thomas Joshua Ekene, Ani David Charles, Ezike Kingsley Chinecherem, and Nwose Chinedu Peter were also among those arrested.

During the operation, law enforcement officials successfully seized two luxury vehicles, 26 mobile phones, and four personal computers from the suspects.

Upon completion of the ongoing investigation, the individuals involved will be brought before the court to face charges relating to their alleged involvement in internet fraud.