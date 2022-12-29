EFCC Lists Requirements Citizens Need To Partake In Auction

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has listed the requirements needed to successfully participate in the auction of properties across the country which are subject of Final Forfeiture Orders.

According to the Commission, interested persons or organizations have until 12:00 noon Monday, 9th January, 2023 to submit their bids.

The auction is open to members of the public with the exception of individuals / corporate entities who have been / or are being prosecuted by the EFCC; Directors of such companies and employees of the EFCC.

A competitive bidding process is being adopted for the disposal of the properties.

The Bid Forms, Verifying Affidavit for Individual and Company should be downloaded from the EFCC website (http://efcc.gov.ng) under the MENU: EFCC AUCTION and must be submitted alongside 10% of the bid amount in Certified Bank Drafts payable to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

If the sum exceeds N10 million, multiple Certified Bank Drafts must be provided; drafts of unsuccessful bidders will be returned once the bidding process is concluded.

A successful bidder will be required to pay the 90% outstanding balance of the bid price within 15 working days of the bid submission deadline, failing which the 10% deposit becomes non-refundable and the properties can be offered to other buyers.

Payments shall be made to EFCC through the Remita platform.

Individuals occupying any of the properties listed may be given the Right of First Refusal provided they have a valid tenancy agreement; have paid rent up to date and complete an Expression of Interest (EOI) Form which can be downloaded from the EFCC.