EFCC, JTF Arrest 115 Suspected Currency Racketeers in Enugu

The Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in conjunction with a Joint Task Force comprising five teams from the Nigeria Police Force and three teams from the Nigeria Customs Service on Wednesday arrested 115 suspected currency racketeers in Enugu State.

The EFCC made this known in a statement on Thursday.

The statement read in part, “The suspects comprising 113 (One hundred and thirteen) males and two females were arrested in a sting operation at Owerri Road, Ogui, Enugu State, following credible intelligence about some bureau de change operators, currency speculators and street hawkers operating illegal foreign exchange markets in that environment.

“Items recovered from them include N110,700,000.00 (One Hundred and Ten Thousand, Seven Hundred Naira only), $8,368.00 (Eight Thousand, Three Hundred and Sixty Eight United States Dollars), £145.00 (One Hundred and Forty-Five Pounds), €2,725 (Two Thousand, Seven Hundred Twenty-Five Euros), 900 South African Rands, 32,000.00 CFA, 100 Turkiya, and 500 Bank Mozambique currencies in different denominations. A safe abandoned by one of the street hawkers was also recovered.

“Preliminary investigation showed that some of the suspects are foreigners from Niger Republic.

“They would soon be charged to court.”