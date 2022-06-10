EFCC Inaugurates Editorial Board Of Economic Crimes Law Report

Executive Chairman of the EFCC Abdulrasheed Bawa, on Thursday, June 9, 2022, inaugurated the Editorial Board of the Economic Crimes Law Report , a journal of decided case law pertaining to economic and financial crimes.

The inauguration which took place at the EFCC’s Corporate Headquarters in Abuja, was witnessed by management team of the EFCC and a team from the Nigerian Law School led by its Director General, Professor Isa Chiroma, SAN.

Bawa expressed commitment and determination of the EFCC to drive the project, assuring that every logistics needed for the project would be supplied.