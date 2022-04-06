EFCC Grills Suspected Oil Thief In Uyo

Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Command of the EFCC, have commenced investigations of a suspected illegal petroleum dealer handed over to the Command by the 2 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Uyo.

The dealer: Endurance Asuquo was handed over to the EFCC on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, upon his arrest by the Army, along Itu – Calabar Road on February 27, 2022.

He was arrested alongside a Sino Truck with registration number – DRK 700XA, loaded with about five thousand (5000) litres of products, suspected to be illegally- refined Automated Gas Oil( AGO) and Dual Purpose Kerosene( DPK). The products are concealed in reinforced plastic bags tucked in many sac bags.

The suspect would be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.