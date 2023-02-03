EFCC Grills Actress Over Spraying, Stepping On New Naira Notes

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have commenced investigation of Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, an actress and cosmetologist, for allegedly tampering with the redesigned Naira notes, an offcence contrary to Section 21 (5) of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Act, 2007.

Omoseyin was arrested by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Fraud Related Offences Commission, ICPC, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 along Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, following intelligence report.

The 31-year-old was arrested after the video of her spraying and stepping on the newly redesigned Naira notes at a party surfaced online.

In the viral video, she was also seen flaunting wads of the new Naira notes.

The suspect was subsequently handed over to the EFCC on Thursday, February 2, 2023 for further investigations.

Items recovered from her at the point of arrest include a Range Rover and iPhone mobile devices.

The suspect will be charged to court once investigations have been concluded.