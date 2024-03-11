EFCC Grills 10 Suspected Oil Thieves in Uyo

The Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has commenced investigation of ten suspected illegal dealers in petroleum products, who were arrested on board a ship loaded with 100 metric tonnes of petroleum products without an appropriate licence.

The ten suspects were arrested on board MT Queen Hansal Ship and handed over to the Command by the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base Ibaka, Akwa Ibom State, along with 100 metric tons of petroleum products.

While handing over the arrested suspects and exhibits to the EFCC, the Naval handing over Captain Uche Aneke said the Navy will continue to perform its duty and ensure that the Akwa Ibom State and its environment remained unfavourable for oil thieves.

‘The vessel MT Queen Hansal was involved in suspicious activities along Exxol Mobil oil field at position Lat 04’12’ 956 N, Long 007’40’ 186 ‘E’ by switching off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) such that the Nigerian Navy in its task arrested the ship, so the vessel and the 10 crew members were arrested by NNS OJI on December 28, 2023 during inspection and brought to base on December 30, 2023″, he said.

Receiving the suspects and the products from on behalf of the EFCC, Deputy Superintendent of the EFCC, DSE Ayuba Zira thanked the Navy and assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted and culpable suspects prosecuted accordingly. ‘We want to assure the public that the EFCC is going to investigate this conclusively and everyone found culpable will face justice. The Command will continue to work with the Navy to sanitize our oil industry and waterways”, he said.