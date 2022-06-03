EFCC Gets Direct Access To 114m INTERPOL Criminal Records

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Lyon, France, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Interpol National Central Bureau for Nigeria.

The agreement on Direct Access to and Use of Interpol Information Systems, grants the EFCC unrestricted access to nine key global databases containing 114 million records of 195 countries, hosted by the Interpol on its i24/7 secure global records and communication system.

Access to the Interpol databases is a significant boost to the EFCC as it enhances the Commission’s operational capabilities by giving it an unparalleled global reach against suspected criminals and wanted persons attempting to flee from the long arm of the law.

The global criminal databases that the EFCC now has unhindered access to, include:

i. Nominal Database containing records of personal data and the criminal history of people subject to request for international police cooperation;

ii. Stolen and Lost Travel and Identity Documents (SLTD) Database containing information on travel and identity documents reported as stolen, lost revoked, invalid or stolen blank;

iii. Travel Documents Associated with Notices (TDOWN) Databases, containing records of all extracted information from all Interpol Notices;

iv. Stolen Administrative Documents (SAD) Database, which has records of stolen official documents that serve to identify objects, for example, vehicle registration documents and clearance certificates for import/export;

v. Digital Interpol Alert Library Doc (Dial Doc) containing records of newly detected forms of travel documents counterfeiting;

vi. Edison, a Forensic database that contains genuine travel documents;

vii. Fingerprints Database grants authorized users in member countries access to view, submit and cross-check records in the fingerprints database via a user-friendly automatic fingerprint identification system (AFIS);

viii. iARMS contains over a million records of lost, stolen, trafficked or smuggled firearms. iARMS can identify firearms trafficking patterns and smuggling routes;

ix. Stolen Motor Vehicles (SMV) Database contains extensive identification details from all types of motor vehicles and identifiable spare parts reported as stolen.