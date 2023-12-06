EFCC, French Embassy Parley on Anti-Graft War

A French Colonel and expert in Cybercriminality, Laurent Baile, has expressed support for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in its relentless fight against economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption.

He made this disclosure on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, in Abuja while on a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, at the corporate headquarters of the Commission in Jabi, Abuja.

Baile congratulated Olukoyede on his appointment and sued for greater collaboration with the EFCC on modalities for tackling cybercrimes and associated criminalities. Discussions were also held on issues pertaining to joint investigations and intelligence sharing.

In his response, Olukoyede appreciated the visit and restated his resolve about driving the war against economic and financial crimes on the right focus. “We are determined to properly focus the mandate of the Commission in the overall interests of Nigerians. The overriding aim of fighting economic and financial crimes is to grow the economy, stimulate development, create jobs and remove bottlenecks against sustainable development. We will be more professional in the way we do our jobs and we will adhere strictly to the rule of law”, he said.

He commended the French government for its longstanding support for the EFCC and called for greater synergy in tackling the menace of economic and financial crimes. Baile was accompanied on the visit by Verin Emmanuel, Interior Attache at the French Embassy.