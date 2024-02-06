EFCC Freezes Sirika’s Brother’s Account

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has frozen an account belonging to Abubakar Ahmad Sirika, brother of immediate-past minister Hadi Sirika, over an alleged N8.06 billion contract fraud in the Federal Ministry of Aviation.

According to a report in The Nation, the anti-graft agency made this known after the arrest of Abubakar Sirika over contract fraud worth about N3.2 billion that was traced to his private company, Engirios Nigeria Limited.

Abubakar Sirika is also a Level-16 officer and a deputy director in the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

It was gathered that four big contracts were awarded to Abubakar’s Engirios Nigeria Limited when his brother was in charge of the ministry.

According to EFCC investigators, Abubakar Ahmad Sirika is listed as the company’s MD/CEO and the sole signatory to the two accounts linked to the firm with two banks.

The four contracts the ex-minister awarded to his brother which were not executed are: Construction of the Terminal Building in Katsina Airport (N1.3 billion); Fire Truck Maintenance and Refurbishment Centre in Katsina Airport (N3.8 billion); Procurement and installation of elevators, air conditioners and power generator house in Aviation House, Abuja (N615 million); Procurement of Magnus Aircraft and simulator for Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria (N2.3 billion).

Investigators revealed a payment of N3.2 billion out of the total contract sum to Engirios Nigeria Limited. Upon receipt of the payment, he allegedly transferred it to different companies and individuals.

The investigators also alleged that no trace of work had been done on any of the contract items to date.

Hadi Sirika was the substantive Minister of Aviation for Nigeria after former President Buhari Muhammadu was re-elected in 2019 but was minister of State in 2015.

Sirika was also associated with the now infamous Nigeria Air scandal.

