EFCC Football Team Lifts FCT Cup

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s football team, EFCC FC, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Area 3 Football Stadium emerged the winner of the Federal Capital City, FCT’s Aieto Cup, beating Mailantarki FC 2-1 in an entertaining game to lift the coveted trophy.

The EFCC team came from a goal down, to beat Mailantarki FC, with two goals in the second half – a strike by Job Ogbanaje and a 78th-minute penalty converted by the Captain of the team, Emmanuel Icha.

The Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, represented by the Secretary to the Commission, Dr George Ekpungu, expressed delight and excitement at the victory, urging the players to keep up the winning streak.

“You have done well and I am so happy that you are very determined to win; I know that you will continue to make us proud. I can assure you that we will work towards providing everything you need to help you succeed in the coming competition, including improving your welfare,” he said.

The EFCC FC will take on other finalists from 36 states in the Confederation Cup competition.