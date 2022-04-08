EFCC Docks NOGASA Chair, Fatuyi Phillips, For Alleged N43.5m Fraud

The Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC on April 7, 2022, arraigned one Fatuyi Yemi Philips, Chairman, Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria, NOGASA, alongside his firm, Oceanview Oil and Gas Limited, before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a two-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N43, 502,000.

Philips and Oceanview Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited, on or about the 28th day of September, 2016 at Lagos, with intent to defraud, allegedly obtained the aggregate sum of N43, 502,000 from Elochukwu Okoye and Elebana Unique Ventures Nigeria Limited on behalf of WAPCIL Nigeria Limited under the false representation that he would sell to WAPCIL Nigeria Limited $98,870.00, a representation he knew to be false. He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when it was read to him.