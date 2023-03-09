EFCC Docks Man For N9m Investment Scam In Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Command on Monday, March 6, 2023 arraigned one Odeleye Moses Oluwabukola and his firm, Beedel Strategic Investment Company Nigeria Limited, before Justice Mohammed Owolabi of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, on a three count charge which borders on forgery, uttering of document and obtaining money be false pretence to the tune of N9million (Nine Million Naira).

The defendant, according to investigation approached his victim, Ololade Desmond-Eke with a forged “Local Purchase Order”, asked for a loan of N9million, with an agreed interest of N495, 000.00 (Four Hundred and Ninety-five Thousand Naira), under the pretext of executing some purported contracts awarded to his company across the country.

However, the victim discovered, after advancing the money to the defendant, that the LPO was forged.